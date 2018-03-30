GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Watching Steve Smith Look Broken During His Apology Is Very Sad: Varun Dhawan

Smith stepped down as Australia captain for the remainder of the ongoing third Test against South Africa and was penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on March 25 in the wake of the ball-tampering controversy.

IANS

Updated:March 30, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watching Steve Smith Look Broken During His Apology Is Very Sad: Varun Dhawan
"I will do everything I can do to make up for my mistake and the damage it has caused. If any good can come of this, it can be a lesson to others, and I hope can be a cause for change," Smith concluded. (Image: AP)
Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has sympathized over Australian cricketer Steve Smith, who has been banned for a year by the Cricket Australia over ball-tampering.

Varun on Thursday night tweeted a photograph of Smith and captioned: "Watching Steven Smith apologise and look broken is very sad. I'm sure the fans will forgive him. He looks beyond remorseful. I hope and pray he will come out of this ordeal a better cricketer. The mental the emotional trauma I'm sure is bigger then any ban."




Smith stepped down as Australia captain for the remainder of the ongoing third Test against South Africa and was penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on March 25 in the wake of the ball-tampering controversy.

Smith's deputy David Warner also stepped down as vice-captain. Wicketkeeper Tim Paine acted as captain at Newlands, with both Smith and Warner taking the field on March 25.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

Recommended For You