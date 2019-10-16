Watchmen Creator Damon Lindelof Calls Martin Scorsese's Opinion on Marvel 'Unfair', Here's Why

Martin Scorsese has been in the middle of a battlefield ever since he decided to take a dig at Marvel. The veteran director's opinion has been met with backlash and appreciation by MCU's directors and actors. The latest person to respond to Scorsese's comment was Watchmen TV series creator Damon Lindelof.

While Lindelof did not lash out against Scorsese's opinion, he very clearly pointed out why he very strongly disagrees with it. Speaking to Variety, he said, "There's a space in Marvel movies that they are beginning to explore and are beginning to be provocative and interesting. Logan or Black Panther is very close in my opinion to the cinema and to put all Marvel movies in the same box doesn't seem fair."

Lindelof has raised an interesting point by naming Logan and Black Panther. Both films have been known for setting a new record for the superhero genre with the Oscars. Logan was nominated and won the Best Adapted Screenplay award. With this win, it became the first superhero film for it. Black Panther in the subsequent year won the Best Picture nomination.

That's not all from Lindelof. He further wondered aloud as to how many films Scorsese had seen before forming an opinion on them. "I'm just curious as to how many Marvel movies he has seen. I don't view it as a put-down. I think there has to be space for popular entertainment and indie fare and cinema."

Martin Scorsese had earlier stated that he had tried to watch Marvel films but found them very boring. He later even added to it by stating that such films should be stopped from invading theaters. He was not alone as Robert De Niro also took a dig at Marvel recently. Talking about their de-aging technology he called its effects 'cartoony'.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.