Water Baby Mandira Bedi Sets New Year Vacation Goals in Thailand

As New Year 2020 is all set to be welcomed, showbiz stars are moving out of the country to ring in the next year at a touristy location. While Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor have headed to colder places, popular TV host and actress Mandira Bedi is busy enjoying the last days of 2019 in Thailand.

The actress posted a number of pictures on Instagram from her trip to Phuket, Thailand, along with husband Raj Kaushal and their son Vir Kaushal. Mandira set some major photo goals with her bikini-clad body. Moreover, she is also engaging herself in some swimming workout. The actress, also known as a fitness enthusiast, is currently taking up a 365-day fitness challenge.

The actress posted a selfie in a colourful bikini. She captioned it, “That sky! #day140 -And my workout today was 60 mins of an open water swim.”

On Monday, Mandira posted a few pictures, enjoying her time by the swimming pool. She posted the picture, with the caption, “#day142 was spent exercising, while overlooking the city from our apartment.”

She also shared some glimpses of enjoying a pool day with her little munchkin. She captioned it, “Swimming some with my Bubba!!”

Here are some of the other glimpses from her Thailand stay:

On the work front, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, she is best-known for her titular role in Shanti.

