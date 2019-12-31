Take the pledge to vote

Water Baby Mandira Bedi Sets New Year Vacation Goals in Thailand

While Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor have headed to colder places, popular TV host and actress Mandira Bedi is busy enjoying the last days of 2019 in Thailand.

Trending Desk

December 31, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Water Baby Mandira Bedi Sets New Year Vacation Goals in Thailand
credits- Mandiraa Bedi instagram

As New Year 2020 is all set to be welcomed, showbiz stars are moving out of the country to ring in the next year at a touristy location. While Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor have headed to colder places, popular TV host and actress Mandira Bedi is busy enjoying the last days of 2019 in Thailand.

The actress posted a number of pictures on Instagram from her trip to Phuket, Thailand, along with husband Raj Kaushal and their son Vir Kaushal. Mandira set some major photo goals with her bikini-clad body. Moreover, she is also engaging herself in some swimming workout. The actress, also known as a fitness enthusiast, is currently taking up a 365-day fitness challenge.

The actress posted a selfie in a colourful bikini. She captioned it, “That sky! #day140 -And my workout today was 60 mins of an open water swim.”

On Monday, Mandira posted a few pictures, enjoying her time by the swimming pool. She posted the picture, with the caption, “#day142 was spent exercising, while overlooking the city from our apartment.”

She also shared some glimpses of enjoying a pool day with her little munchkin. She captioned it, “Swimming some with my Bubba!!”

Swimming some with my Bubba!!

Here are some of the other glimpses from her Thailand stay:

Sunshine on Sunshiney day

On the work front, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, she is best-known for her titular role in Shanti.

