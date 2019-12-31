Water Baby Mandira Bedi Sets New Year Vacation Goals in Thailand
While Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor have headed to colder places, popular TV host and actress Mandira Bedi is busy enjoying the last days of 2019 in Thailand.
credits- Mandiraa Bedi instagram
As New Year 2020 is all set to be welcomed, showbiz stars are moving out of the country to ring in the next year at a touristy location. While Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor have headed to colder places, popular TV host and actress Mandira Bedi is busy enjoying the last days of 2019 in Thailand.
The actress posted a number of pictures on Instagram from her trip to Phuket, Thailand, along with husband Raj Kaushal and their son Vir Kaushal. Mandira set some major photo goals with her bikini-clad body. Moreover, she is also engaging herself in some swimming workout. The actress, also known as a fitness enthusiast, is currently taking up a 365-day fitness challenge.
The actress posted a selfie in a colourful bikini. She captioned it, “That sky! #day140 -And my workout today was 60 mins of an open water swim.”
On Monday, Mandira posted a few pictures, enjoying her time by the swimming pool. She posted the picture, with the caption, “#day142 was spent exercising, while overlooking the city from our apartment.”
She also shared some glimpses of enjoying a pool day with her little munchkin. She captioned it, “Swimming some with my Bubba!!”
Here are some of the other glimpses from her Thailand stay:
On the work front, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, she is best-known for her titular role in Shanti.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed
- Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic
- Year in Review: Microsoft in 2019 Was All About Microsoft in 2020
- Desi Cats: Images of Felines Re-imagined as Indian Sweets are Bringing Festive Cheer on Twitter
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sports £630k Worth of Accessories in One Hand, Including Most Expensive Watch Ever Made by Rolex