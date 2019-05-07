Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Water Child Mouni Roy Treats Fans with Scintillating Pics from Dubai Vacation, See Here

Mouni Roy is currently on a vacation in Dubai where she is beating the high summer by staying close to beaches and swimming pools.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Water Child Mouni Roy Treats Fans with Scintillating Pics from Dubai Vacation, See Here
Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram
Loading...
Mouni Roy is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram, and in keeping the tag intact, treats her followers with beautiful pics every now and then. Her close to 8 million followers on Instagram just got served with some beautiful and awe-inspiring pics of the actress from her vacation in Dubai.

Mouni shared a picture of herself in a swimsuit, jumping in mid air as she enjoys the serene beach ambiance.

View this post on Instagram

‍♀️

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on



Her friends from the industry were quick to flood the comments section with some loving messages for the 34-year-old actress. Mandira Bedi wrote, "WOWWWWW!," Aashka Goradia said, "Flying mermaid. Damnnn" and Shamita Shetty wrote, "Hottie" in the feed.

Earlier in the day, Mouni shared some pool pics of herself, where she can be seen enjoying the water in high summer. She captioned the post, "Summers are best spent in the water."

See here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on



View this post on Instagram

Summers are best spent in the water

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on



On the movies front, Mouni has Rajkummar Rao's Made in China, which is set to hit the screens on August 30, this year. She will also feature in Brahmastra, which is slated for Summer 2020 release. Mouni has bagged another film titled Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She was recently seen in John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram