Water Child Mouni Roy Treats Fans with Scintillating Pics from Dubai Vacation, See Here

Mouni Roy is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram, and in keeping the tag intact, treats her followers with beautiful pics every now and then. Her close to 8 million followers on Instagram just got served with some beautiful and awe-inspiring pics of the actress from her vacation in Dubai.Mouni shared a picture of herself in a swimsuit, jumping in mid air as she enjoys the serene beach ambiance.Her friends from the industry were quick to flood the comments section with some loving messages for the 34-year-old actress. Mandira Bedi wrote, "WOWWWWW!," Aashka Goradia said, "Flying mermaid. Damnnn" and Shamita Shetty wrote, "Hottie" in the feed.Earlier in the day, Mouni shared some pool pics of herself, where she can be seen enjoying the water in high summer. She captioned the post, "Summers are best spent in the water."See here:On the movies front, Mouni has Rajkummar Rao's Made in China, which is set to hit the screens on August 30, this year. She will also feature in Brahmastra, which is slated for Summer 2020 release. Mouni has bagged another film titled Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She was recently seen in John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter.Follow @News18Movies for more