Watch: Prajakta Gaikwad Enjoys Ice Gola. Fans Find It Relatable

Prajakta Gaikwad needs no introduction in the Marathi television industry. The actor gained great popularity in a very short time. Her fans are always curious to know about her. A video of Prajakta is currently going viral on social media.

As the summer season has arrived and to get relief from the sun, Prajakta is eating ice gola. Her video is currently going viral on social media. She shared this video saying, “Summer days. Too hot #heat. All of a sudden #gola appeared. And remembered my childhood days. Round it up whether you like it or not. Do tell me in the comments.”

She also used hashtags like summer vibes, gola wala, travel diaries. After watching this video of Prajakta, many shared their memories, saying that they also loved to eat ice gola. One of the netizens said that the snowballs with the black sour flavour are the best, while another said that life is very beautiful. Many have praised her simplicity. Her video got 102 k likes.

Prajakta is quite active on social media. She loves to stay connected with her fans. She has 624 k followers on her Instagram. Earlier, too, Prajakta uploaded a video wherein she is seen enjoying her favourite chocolate flavour ice cream. With the video, she asked her fans to comment and share their favourite flavour of ice cream. Her fans commented and shared their preferences. The video received 69 k views.

Prajakta is a good dancer too. She made her acting debut in 2015 as Sayali in the TV serial Nanda Saukhya Bhare. Later, she worked in television show Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji as Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The show gave her huge popularity in the industry.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.