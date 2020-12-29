'Wating to Pop': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Glow is Unmissable in This Pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping quite busy with her professional commitments even in her last trimester. The actress is due in March and has been continuously working throughout her pregnancy. After wrapping up the shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress went on to begin the new season of her talk show, What Women Want.

Now taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a group selfie along with a quirky caption which reads, “Waiting to pop... the champagne guys! With my lovelies... so happy to be with you all.” She posted a group selfie where the actress can be seen radiating her pregnancy glow in a pink gown along with her other team members.

Recently in an interview with Times Of India, she opened up about working during her pregnancy and said that she has never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, “Now she wants to put her feet up,” she is doing what she wants to do. The diva is quoted as saying, “When has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is.”

The actress has also been hitting the headlines for attending the Kapoor family's Christmas lunch. Kareena was a part of the family lunch party with Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo shared the picture from the lunch where she can be seen posing with sister Karisma Kapoor. The big family frame also includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Adaar Jain and Armaan Jain along with his wife.

Sharing the picture she wrote, “The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever... All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people...”

She also wrote, “Missed @neetu54 aunty and @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial,” as the mother-duo were not in the frame.