Wax Statue of Late Star Krishnam Raju to be Unveiled at His Memorial Service

The recent death of yesteryear Telugu star Krishnam Raju has left his fans devastated. While fans are still coming to terms with the loss, Prabhas, who had always considered Krishnam Raju his role model, is leaving no stone unturned to pay the deepest tributes to his mentor. It is known that Krishnam Raju had a major role to play in Prabhas’ entry into films and the star was left heartbroken by his death. Previously, a video of Prabhas sobbing inconsolably at Krishnam’s funeral had gone viral. Prabhas also fulfilled the last wish of his mentor, holding the funeral at his Moinabad farmhouse as the late actor had wished.

Now, Prabhas has arranged for another big tribute for Krishnam Raju. A tribute meeting will be held at Krishnam Raju’s hometown Mogalturu and on the occasion, Prabhas has arranged for a wax statue of the late actor. The statue will be brought to Mogalturu from Kothapet of Ambedkar Konaseema district, where it was made.

Famous sculptor Raj Kumar Wadayar was contacted in Kothapet by Prabhas, and Wadayar, who has been a huge fan of Krishnam Raju was overjoyed at this opportunity of a tribute. The wax statute has been completed and will be handed over to the late actor’s kin very soon. According to the artist Raj Kumar Wadayar, the statue took just 4 days to make. The wax statue was made after Prabhas and Krishnam Raju’s kin wanted a symbol that would live on for decades after his death.

The memorial service in Mogalturu will also witness Prabhas feed 70,000 people as a humanitarian act in honour of Krishnam Raju.

