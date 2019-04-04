'Waxed': Karan Johar Takes Selfies With His Statue at Madame Tussauds, See Here

Director-producer Karan Johar unveiled his wax figure, as well as a new experience zone, at Madame Tussauds, Singapore, on Thursday. He was accompanied by his mother Hiroo Johar for the special occasion.Karan also launch an 'ultimate film star' experience, a 2,500 square meters new zone celebrating Indian cinema. It utilises interactive technology like AR, Kinect, Hologram and physical special effects giving visitors the chance to dance and act their way into the hall of fame alongside noted Indian celebrities.The official Instagram account of Madame Tussauds, Singapore, shared an update about the event, along with a photograph of Karan showcasing his hand imprints and more."Not a fan of coffee? But not with Karan Johar's Koffee because he will definitely brew to perfection! Join us at the opening of Ultimate Film Star experience on April 4," the post read.Karan also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from event. He wrote: "WAXED! At @mtssingapore #madametussauds!! What fun with my mom @hiroojohar and my family! @anushkaskhanna @priyankaskhanna #masi #payal and my surprise from friends who are too shy to be named!" (sic)Karan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming production Kalank.