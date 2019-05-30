Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Way-O, Way-O: Meet SANAM, the Band Behind 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Anthem

SANAM, popularly known as India's One Direction, has collaborated with global artists to celebrate cricket's spirit of togetherness with the song Way-O, way-O for the World Cup 2019 starting today.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
Way-O, Way-O: Meet SANAM, the Band Behind 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Anthem
SANAM, popularly known as India's One Direction, has collaborated with global artists to celebrate cricket's spirit of togetherness with the song Way-O, way-O for the World Cup 2019 starting today.
"Cricket connects people all around the world and music connects people from every nation," said Keshav Dhanraj the chief drummer of the SANAM, and nothing better can explain the current sporting spree flowing worldwide, courtesy ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, 2019.

SANAM, popularly known as India's One Direction, has collaborated with global artists to celebrate cricket's spirit of togetherness with the song Way-O, way-O for the World Cup 2019 starting today.

With Sanam Puri (lead vocalist/composer), Samar Puri (lyricist/lead guitar/composer), Venky S or Venkat Subramaniyam (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj (Drums/lead music arranger), the band began their journey in 2010 and rose to fame with their renditions of old classic Bollywood songs as well as original music.

The cricket anthem is a cultural blend of harmonies written by Sonal Dabral and composed, produced and curated by Michael (Mikey) McCleary. Apart from SANAM, the anthem includes Jahmiel (Jamaica), Catherine Taylor Dawson (United Kingdom), Simba Diallo (New Zealand) and choir group Khayelitsha United Mambazo (South Africa).

In an e-mailer interview to News18, the band details about the making of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 anthem, the fandom associated with the sport and their message for Team India.

Here are excerpts:

How did the project shape up?

Sanam Puri: When Uber and music composer Mikey McCleary told us about an anthem he was working on for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, we were thrilled to be a part of this project. I've been part of several of his jingles and I really enjoy working with him.

It’s a big event and representing the country would have brought pressure…

Keshav Dhanraj: It's a first for SANAM to be part of a music project linked to a sport and also a first international collaboration of this sort. But there is a lot of big & amazing things planned for this year.

How was the experience of collaborating with artists from all over the world?

Keshav Dhanraj: Everyone recorded in their own country -Jahmiel (Jamaica), Catherine Taylor Dawson (United Kingdom), Simba Diallo (New Zealand) and Choir group - Khayelitsha United Mambazo (South Africa) and sent their vocal files to Mikey and then he mixed them all together.

How easy or difficult was it to shoot with a new concept and a new team?

Keshav Dhanraj: We didn’t have to worry about anything other than our performance in the video. It was a fun experience.

Were you conscious about the reactions of your listeners?

Sanam Puri: Working with Mikey is always challenging. He is very clear about what he wants and always brings out the best in everyone! This song took me out of my comfort zone for sure as it required a lot of grunge and energy. Anthems are usually very different, so I’m sure our listeners will love it even though it’s different. It’s a song for everyone!

How do you perceive the game and the huge fandom associated with it?

Samar Puri: We were super kicked to be part of this campaign. Sports and music have always evoked strong emotions and helped foster a global spirit of unity and togetherness. I used to play cricket in high school - got to play for the Under-16 or Under-19 national team in Oman (since I studied in Indian High School, Muscat and was also born in Oman). We guys also used to play cricket when we started jamming as a band in Keshav's garage in Navy Nagar, and we still play cricket when we get the time.

Any message for Team India?

Venky S: Our team this year has amazing versatility, we are looking forward to some close and exciting matches. Cricket is totally unpredictable. Let’s just go out there and enjoy cricket at its best! You have over 135 crore hearts supporting you all no matter what! Let’s have fun!




