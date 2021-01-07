We All Are Playing A Lead Role In Our Life: Pankaj Tripathi On Fronting 'Kaagaz'

New Delhi: An artiste’s journey is not his alone, says Pankaj Tripathi who describes “Kaagaz” as the realisation of a dream for both him and his admirers who have been raising the demand to see the actor extraordinaire in a lead role for a while. Having essayed regular people of different shades in films such as “Nil Battey Sannata”, “Masaan” and “Stree”, the role of a common man caught in the web of government red-tapism is right up Tripathi’s alley.

Directed by Satish Kaushik and set in a small village in UP, “Kaagaz” is a true story about a man, Bharat Lal, who was declared dead on official papers and struggled for years to prove his existence. There is not much difference between playing a central role and a supporting one in reality but like any other actor, Tripathi said he too wanted to front a movie.

He credits his fans for planting the idea in Kaushik’s mind and the director for casting him. “I think we all are playing lead roles in our lives in different forms. These are illusions that we have created and run after. I am also a human being and desire the same. “Otherwise, all the characters I do are central to me be it the librarian in ‘Stree’ or the CRPF officer in ‘Newton’. Sometimes people write ‘character actor’, a term I dislike because everyone is playing a character in a film,” Tripathi, 44, told .