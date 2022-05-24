'We Are Back': Prakash Raj Shares Pic With Thalapathy 66 Co-star Vijay

Prakash Raj is excited to work with actor Vijay on the latter’s next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. The actor shared a picture with his co-star and captioned it, “Hai Chellam sssss. We are back #thalapathy66.”

The photo is from the shooting of Thalapathy 66, which marks the seventh collaboration between the two. The Prakash Raj-Vijay duo is one of the favourites of Tamil cinema lovers. The two have churned out blockbusters like Nerukku Ner, Ghillli, Sivakasi, Aathi, and Pokkiri in the past.

Prakash and Vijay were last seen sharing screen space in Villu (2009). The fans of Prakash Raj are extremely excited about his next venture with the Beast star.

The two are coming together for a film after 12 years. Their association started with the 2004 film Gilli wherein Prakash played a villain. According to reports, this time, Prakash Raj will be seen playing a positive role in the film but no official details about his character have been divulged yet.

In addition to Prakash Raj and Vijay, the film ensembles the supporting cast of Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Shaam, Sangeetha Krish, and Bigg Boss 4 fame Samyuktha Shanmughanathan.

Moreover, senior actor Prabhu Ganesan has also joined the cast of Vijay starrer Thalapathy 66. The film has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead.

Thalapathy 66 went on floors after a puja ceremony on April 6. Touted to be a family drama, the makers have said the film would revisit Vijay’s breezy roles in his late 90s and early 2000s films.

