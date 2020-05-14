We Are Better Off As Friends, Says Nityami Shirke On Breakup With Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityami Shirke hit the headlines for allegedly faking their relationship to be a part of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7. The duo called it quits in February this year, further questioning the authenticity of their relationship.

However, Nityami said that their relationship was genuine.

“Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series (Yours Medically). During 'Nach Baliye', we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months. Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It’s just that we realised that we are better off as friends. He is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way,” Nityami said.

During the show, Shantanu too had claimed otherwise and spoken well about Nityami in various interviews.

According to earlier reports doing rounds, Shantanu and Nityaami were not lovers in real life. The two made one of the strongest Jodis on the show and were considered as top contenders for the title.

