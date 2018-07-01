English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
We Are Big Family Now: Anu Malik on Indian Idol Co-Judges
Asked about his co-judges, Malik said: "When I am with Vishal and Neha, it feels like I know them from 100 years. We all are a big family now.
Anu Malik arrives at the special screening of 'Sanju' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mumbai: Composer Anu Malik is co-judging Indian Idol with singer Neha Kakkar and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani for the first time but he says when he is with them, it feels like he has known them for long and that they are a big family now.
The singing-based reality show Indian Idol is in its 10th season.
During one of the auditions, Dadlani fell off his chair and hurt his elbows because of Malik who cracked a joke, read a statement.
Talking about the incident, Malik said: "There was an incident when a singer was auditioning. At a point, when I said something, Vishal broke into a laughter falling off the chair. He fell down completely and hurt himself.
"He said 'I couldn't take what Anu just said' and laughed his heart out. It is amazing to share such moments with them. We connect through eyes and he instantly catches me of what I am thinking and trying to say."
Asked about his co-judges, Malik said: "When I am with Vishal and Neha, it feels like I know them from 100 years. We all are a big family now. It feels as if we have done all the Indian Idol seasons together."
Also Watch
The singing-based reality show Indian Idol is in its 10th season.
During one of the auditions, Dadlani fell off his chair and hurt his elbows because of Malik who cracked a joke, read a statement.
Talking about the incident, Malik said: "There was an incident when a singer was auditioning. At a point, when I said something, Vishal broke into a laughter falling off the chair. He fell down completely and hurt himself.
"He said 'I couldn't take what Anu just said' and laughed his heart out. It is amazing to share such moments with them. We connect through eyes and he instantly catches me of what I am thinking and trying to say."
Asked about his co-judges, Malik said: "When I am with Vishal and Neha, it feels like I know them from 100 years. We all are a big family now. It feels as if we have done all the Indian Idol seasons together."
Also Watch
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas at His VillaMix Festival Concert in Brazil
- Sanju: Dhanush Is All Praise For Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor Efforts
- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2
- The Tippling Point | Sidney Frank's Dream to be a Millionaire and his Luck With Jagermeister
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones