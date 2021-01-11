We are Happy Pavitra Punia is Supporting Eijaz Khan, Says Brother Imran

Recently, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan made headlines after he professed his love for ex-housemate Pavitra Punia. Now, the actor's brother Imran, who went to the show to support Eijaz, commented on their bond in a recent interview.

Talking to ETimes, Imran said, “It was nice to see that Pavitra was supporting him in the house. We are grateful for it. But at the end of the day what they do outside the house and what decision he takes in his personal life are his and we will respect that. Whatever decision he takes in his personal life and whatever makes him happy we will always respect."

Imran was also asked about a particularly emotional episode where Eijaz opened up about being molested as a child. Talking about it, he said, "It’s always painful to watch somebody we love in pain. I found a very brave Eijaz Khan at that moment."

Imran added that Eijaz was brave enough to share his experience with the world and his voice will help other people who have gone through something similar to stand up and speak for themselves. He added that he was very proud of Eijaz.

Actress Pavitra Punia paid a surprise visit to Eijaz during the 'Family Week' of the show after the actor had confessed his feeling for her to Sunny Leone. The duo met through a glass compartment where Eijaz confessed that he is willing to share his life with Pavitra.

The actor said, “Tu jaisi hai, zindagi main jahan bhi hain, mujhe qubool hai [I accept you the way you are and wherever you stand in life]. Pavitra kissed Eijaz through the glass and confessed her love for him in the episode.

The final of Bigg Boss 14 is going to happen on February 21. Eijaz is one of the finalists of this season.