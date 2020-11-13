We Can Be Heroes: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Fierce First Look from Hollywood Film

Priyanka Chopra is all set to treat her fans with her never-seen-before avatar on New Year in her upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. Also starring Christian Slater and Pedro Pascal, reportedly the film will be serving as a stand-alone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005).

Announcing the release date, the actress shared her first look from the film on Instagram. In the picture, Priyanka dressed in a brown leather skirt and white shirt holds a fierce expression. Posing in a futuristic setup, Priyanka can be seen in a bob haircut.

Sharing stills from the film, she wrote, "Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!"

"A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon," she added.

The film is about how a group of kids steps up to save the world when aliens abduct all of Earth's superheroes. It is still not known if the Indian beauty will play a superhero or not, but the film is for kids and is being written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez, director of the "Spy Kids" franchise.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger, which she has also executive produced. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4. She is also set to star with Grammy-winner Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan in an upcoming romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You.