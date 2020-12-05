We Can Be Heroes Trailer: Superhero Kids Take on Cunning Priyanka Chopra in Netflix Film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has turned villain in her upcoming Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes, the trailer of which was dropped on Friday. According to the trailer, Priyanka will be playing the antagonist against a bunch of courageous kids, in the film, We Can Be Heroes. The Christmas release is set to be Priyanka’s next Hollywood movie featuring actors Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza and Christopher McDonald.

Sharing the trailer of the movie on her Instagram account, Priyanka said that power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day. The 38-year-old actor said that the amazing kids have a secret weapon which is called Teamwork. The teamwork of child actors brought different energy on set and is the life of this film, said Priyanka. She urged her fans as they waited for Santa, it is time to sit back and let the incredible kids show how to be a hero.

The post has received over 1,281,501 views. The two minutes 43 seconds long trailer begins with a young girl’s voice over hinting at the uncertain times the world is living in. Soon, we see the superheroes under attack and aliens entering the planet and capturing them. Then enters Priyanka Chopra who appears like a boss lady and the head of the Heroics Headquarters but with pernicious intent. She locks children of the superheroes in a building basement while their adult superhero parents struggle to free themselves from the alien abduction.

However, the kids are not ordinary and have a plan to escape. Accompanied by their supernatural skills they fight Priyanka and aliens. The result will be known on December 25, when We Can Be Heroes releases on Netflix. The movie also gives off some early Robert Rodriguez movies vibes like Spy Kids which came out in the 2000s and may take you back in time as well.