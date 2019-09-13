We Can Buy Uranium But Can We Buy Forests? Asks Vijay Devarakonda

Tollywood celebrities are joining the protest against the sanctions of uranium digging in reserved Nallamala forests. They are raising their voice against the government’s plan to mine uranium in the forest near Amrabad in Telangana.

After Sekhar Kammula and Pawan Kalyan, actor Vijay Devarakonda also joined the chorus to raise his voice against the plan. On Thursday, the Arjun Reddy actor took to his Instagram story to write about the same.

"20,000 acres of Nallamala is at the risk of being destroyed. We have destroyed our lakes, flooded our states, caused drought in others and polluted most of our drinking water sources. The quality of our air is deteriorating everywhere. Multiple cities are running out of the water to drink, brush, shower, wash and everything else. And we continue to justify destroying any small good that is left. Next in line are the lush green Nallamala forests," read Devarakonda's post.

Continuing his condemnation further, Deverakonda, who is born and brought up in the region of Nallamala adds, "If all you want is nonrenewable source like Uranium -buy it. Uranium “konokovachu - Forests konnocha?” (We can buy the uranium but can we buy forests?) If we can't afford it, develop renewable solar energy, put solar panels on every rooftop, make it compulsory. For anyone trying to justify it, what will we do with Uranium and electricity when we don't have breathable air and drinkable water? #SaveNallamalla."

Earlier talking about the uranium project in Telangana, actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan said, "Uranium mining would generate radon, which is a product of the radioactive decay uranium. People who inhale may be affected by lung cancer and even kidney issues when they drink water contaminated with uranium waste."

"People of both Telugu states will be affected as Krishna river water will get polluted. There could be high risk to pregnant mothers exposed to uranium mining ill-effects," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.