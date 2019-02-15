We Can't Let This be Forgotten: Akshay, Madhavan & More Actors React to Pulwama Terror Attack
Calling it a "cowardly act", Bollywood celebs Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, R Madhavan and others expressed shock over the terror attack in J&K's Pulwama.
Calling it a "cowardly act", Bollywood celebs Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, R Madhavan and others expressed shock over the terror attack in J&K's Pulwama.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Resrve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 37 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi called the terror attack a "heinous" crime.
"Will there be no let to these heinous attacks? These mindless killings. This utter disregard for human lives? Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama. I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.
Actor Rishi Kapoor termed the attack "shameful, shocking, reprehensible".
"Absolute act of cowardice. Perpetrators of this heinous crime cannot be friends with people of Kashmir. We stand by the bereaved families," he wrote on the microblogging website.
Akshay Kumar said the incident should not be forgotten.
"Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can't let this be forgotten," he said in a a tweet.
"My heart goes out for the jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia," wrote Salman Khan.
Actress Priyanka Chopra said, "Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack.
Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2019
Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 14, 2019
The Pulwama attack is despicable. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. I pray for the recovery of the injured.— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 14, 2019
Shameful shocking reprehensible . Absolute act of cowardice. Perpetrators of this heinous crime cannot be be friends with people of Kashmir. We stand by the bereaved families.— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 14, 2019
My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019
Such terrible news coming from #Pulwama. Today when people are celebrating love, hate raises it’s ugly head too. My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs and their families.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 14, 2019
The #PulwamaTerrorAttack is a cowardly attack on our soldiers. Heart goes out to our heroes saving our country who have to face an enemy who will hide and attack.— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 14, 2019
Heartbreaking & devastatingly shocking. To resort to such measures & kill people. Praying for the families of our hero soldiers who lost their lives #PulwamaAttack— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 14, 2019
What a deeply sad and dark day... Shocked and pained by the dastardly attack on our CRPF convoy. My heart is with the families of our jawans... my deepest condolences 🙏🏻 #PulawamaTerrorAttack— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 14, 2019
#Pulwama Who are these people who are celebrating a win after this dastardly and cowardly attack..is just condemning this enough..wipe out not just their smiles but their faces.. show us our revenge, instill dismay and dread with the retaliation.🇮🇳— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 14, 2019
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ghosn Changes Lawyer Team, Adds Hotshot Attorney in Charge of Strategy
- Mahindra XUV300 vs Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Spec Comparison - Features, Engine and More
- No Love Lost: Congress Mocks BJP Bigwigs in Valentine's Day Cartoons
- 'Tell Them it's Kamadeva Diwas': Shashi Tharoor's Advice to Avoid 'Sangh' Trouble on Valentine's Day
- Here's How Kartik Aaryan is Celebrating Valentine's Day, Sara Ali Khan are You Listening?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s