We Can't Let This be Forgotten: Akshay, Madhavan & More Actors React to Pulwama Terror Attack

Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2019

Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 14, 2019

The Pulwama attack is despicable. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. I pray for the recovery of the injured. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 14, 2019

Shameful shocking reprehensible . Absolute act of cowardice. Perpetrators of this heinous crime cannot be be friends with people of Kashmir. We stand by the bereaved families. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 14, 2019

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019

Such terrible news coming from #Pulwama. Today when people are celebrating love, hate raises it’s ugly head too. My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs and their families. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 14, 2019

The #PulwamaTerrorAttack is a cowardly attack on our soldiers. Heart goes out to our heroes saving our country who have to face an enemy who will hide and attack. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 14, 2019

Heartbreaking & devastatingly shocking. To resort to such measures & kill people. Praying for the families of our hero soldiers who lost their lives #PulwamaAttack — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 14, 2019

What a deeply sad and dark day... Shocked and pained by the dastardly attack on our CRPF convoy. My heart is with the families of our jawans... my deepest condolences 🙏🏻 #PulawamaTerrorAttack — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 14, 2019

#Pulwama Who are these people who are celebrating a win after this dastardly and cowardly attack..is just condemning this enough..wipe out not just their smiles but their faces.. show us our revenge, instill dismay and dread with the retaliation.🇮🇳 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 14, 2019