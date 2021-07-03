We Can't Stop Looking at Mira Rajput's Post-Workout Glowing Skin in This Sexy Photo

Mira Rajput is extremely health conscious and always promotes daily workouts. Along with Malaika Arora, she had also collaborated with Sarva Yoga studio for yoga classes on International Yoga Day. Time and again, Mira keeps sharing her workout and stretching videos and photos. During the pandemic, Instagram trends and challenges have become a thing among people on social media. From celebrities to eminent personalities, many have taken some or the other challenge. So the fitness freak Mira could have not stayed away from it. Recently, she took the Sohfit challenge and shared a picture wherein she was seen flaunting her ‘Sofit Glow.’

In the 21-day challenge, the focus is on daily workouts and a clean eating strategy. Fans were totally impressed with her fitness and flooded the comment section with praises. While many called her ‘cute’, ‘beautiful’, and ‘gorgeous’, others resorted to emoticons to express their fondness. One of the users on the photo and video sharing site asked Mira to make a debut in the Bollywood film industry.

Presently, Mira is one of the fittest star-wives of Bollywood. On International Yoga Day, Mira shared a video of her doing yoga asanas and shared her own experience. In the video highlighting that it’s never too late to start, Mira revealed that after her children were born, she felt an urgent need to deepen yoga practice in her daily life. She said that the daily practice of yoga makes an individual strong from within. And along with it, it recharges and heals your body.

Therefore, Mira continues to inspire her fans and followers to take out time for yoga to lead a healthy lifestyle.

