We Can't Take Our Eyes Off a Sizzling Katrina Kaif in This New Pic

Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most in-demand actors of this generation, but her one-of-a-kind good looks also make fans crazy about her. The actress, who is also known for her smart and witty personality in interviews, was a little late to join social media as compared to her contemporaries.

However, since her Instagram debut last year, Katrina has blessed us with major looks via the pictures and videos she shares on the app.

A recent picture shared by Katrina on Instagram is making the country's hearts collectively skip a beat. In the picture, we see Katrina in a simple white T, with messy hair and minimal make-up. She captioned the picture with a simple coffee mug emoji which makes us think that this is her morning look and she is thinking about coffee. If that is so, she is definitely slaying the "I woke up like this" look!

Check out the picture below:

Katrina's friend and actor Arjun Kapoor took the opportunity to pull her leg in the comment section. He wrote, "The emoji has nothing to do with the picture Katrina... is that a clue for Karan to join u for coffee on Takht???" (sic). He then later revealed he was just joking and said, "Btw just joking @katrinakaif, don't be firing me later... loving the vibe though..." (sic)

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the highly successful film Bharat with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. The film entered the prestigious 200 crore club and is one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will release on March 27, 2020.

