We Considered Ways to Let Tony Stark Live, Say Avengers Endgame Writers

Apart from raking in close to USD 2 billion (Rs 14,293 crore) in worldwide box office collections, Avengers: Endgame also posed plenty of questions for fans to decode and find answers to. Many were also heartbroken by the ending, which involved Tony Stark aka Iron-Man (Robert Downey Jr) dying while fighting Thanos. Needless to say that many were somewhat outraged by Stark's death but later found solace in the fact that he lived on in Avengers' memory.

However, in a revelation, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely claimed that killing Iron-Man was not their first choice. In fact, they searched for ways to prevent his death, but later gave in because they believed that "There was never a better story than that."

Speaking to Canada.com (via), Markus explained, "We weren't there to just kill characters off. We were told, 'If the story demands it, you can take people off the board. But if there's a good story to be told and no one dies, go ahead and tell that one too."

To this Stephen added, "In Endgame, we were trying to finish arcs and for Iron Man/Tony Stark to give up his life and sacrifice himself for the good of the universe seemed like a really good narrative closure for the billionaire playboy who had been learning over the course of several films."

About chances that Iron-Man survived the deadly snap, they said, "We considered ways to let Tony live and whether there was a story there," Markus recalled. "But [dying] was the last thing he needed to do to become a fully-realised hero. There was never a better story than that."

