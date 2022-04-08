We Cried So Much: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary On Welcoming Baby Girl

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary welcomed their first baby on Sunday. After the birth of the baby girl, the new parents are on cloud nine and have been constantly sharing their little moments of joy on social media. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the couple has opened up about the first thing they felt after looking at their baby girl.

Debina revealed that she and her husband cried a lot after they saw their baby girl for the first time. She said, “It was funny that Gurmeet and I cried so much when we saw her for the first time. The happy tears just wouldn’t stop." She further asserted that the whole feeling of motherhood took some time for her to sink in. She was completely prepared to welcome the baby and knew exactly what to do."

Talking about her parents and in-laws, she told the news portal that everyone is happy, especially her parents who are loving that it’s a girl. Meanwhile, Gurmeet is building a father-daughter bond. “He wants to be a role model and a ‘hero’ for his little girl.

Advertisement

Expressing his happiness, Gurmeet shared, “I have always loved having kids around but seeing my own baby brought a different level of happiness for both of us. I have been smiling throughout."

In the interview, Gurmeet revealed how the pregnancy phase brought him closer to Debina. He said that during the time of pregnancy, he became very protective of his wife. During the nine-month journey, he even left many projects and took a break from the ongoing ones. He is glad that the people who he was working with understood the place he was in and gave him time for his family.

According to ETimes, Debina and Gurmeet have not decided upon any name for their baby but they will soon finalise it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.