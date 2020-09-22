We Don't Have Enough Young Filmmakers: Millie Bobby Brown On Turning Producer With 'Enola Holmes'

New Delhi: “Strangers Things” star Millie Bobby Brown says she had a “whirlwind of a ride” while balancing the dual responsibilities of being a producer and actor on the set of Netflix period film “Enola Holmes”, which sees her in the central role of a spunky Victorian teenager with a mind of her own. Brown said being a producer was an “exciting opportunity”, something which she was not ready to pass on.

“I was really excited about producing this film. It’s always been a kind of a quiet passion of mine. While filming ‘Stranger Things’, I was always kind of wanting to be part of the production, storylines and casting, I always found it really interesting,” Brown, 16, told .