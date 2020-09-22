MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

We Don't Have Enough Young Filmmakers: Millie Bobby Brown On Turning Producer With 'Enola Holmes'

We Don't Have Enough Young Filmmakers: Millie Bobby Brown On Turning Producer With 'Enola Holmes'

"Strangers Things" star Millie Bobby Brown says she had a "whirlwind of a ride" while balancing the dual responsibilities of being a producer and actor on the set of Netflix period film "Enola Holmes", which sees her in the central role of a spunky Victorian teenager with a mind of her own. Brown said being a producer was an "exciting opportunity", something which she was not ready to pass on.

New Delhi: “Strangers Things” star Millie Bobby Brown says she had a “whirlwind of a ride” while balancing the dual responsibilities of being a producer and actor on the set of Netflix period film “Enola Holmes”, which sees her in the central role of a spunky Victorian teenager with a mind of her own. Brown said being a producer was an “exciting opportunity”, something which she was not ready to pass on.

“I was really excited about producing this film. It’s always been a kind of a quiet passion of mine. While filming ‘Stranger Things’, I was always kind of wanting to be part of the production, storylines and casting, I always found it really interesting,” Brown, 16, told .

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 22, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
Next Story
Loading