MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

We Don't Need No Social Distance: US Police Bust Pink Floyd's 'Corona Party'

Representation purpose only. A display showing the Division Bell metal heads during a preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A on May 9, 2017 in London, England. (Image: Getty Images)

Representation purpose only. A display showing the Division Bell metal heads during a preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A on May 9, 2017 in London, England. (Image: Getty Images)

Around 30 people gathered to watch an acoustic rendition of the British rock band's greatest hits on the front lawn of a home in Rumson, a seaside community south of New York City, that was also broadcast live over social media.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
Share this:

Partygoers at a Pink Floyd tribute night have been scolded for shouting abuse at New Jersey police after defying social distancing rules brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 30 people gathered to watch an acoustic rendition of the British rock band's greatest hits on the front lawn of a home in Rumson, a seaside community south of New York City, that was also broadcast live over social media. Police were called to end the revelry, but met a hostile crowd on arrival.

"When we informed everyone that they must leave... we were met with well wishes of 'F-the police' and 'Welcome to Nazi Germany,'" said the town's police department on Facebook late Saturday.

Officers then instructed the band to cut the night short as they were halfway through a performance of Pink Floyd's 1975 anthem 'Wish You Were Here' -- fittingly, a song often played as an anthem for absent friends.

"The Rumson Police Department takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone's fun," the police statement said.

"However we ALL have a responsibility to take this pandemic SERIOUSLY and adhere to the social distancing requirement." New Jersey governor Phil Murphy ordered residents to stay home and non-essential businesses to shutter indefinitely last month.

He has since taken to social media to rebuke residents for ignoring the lockdown rules after several news reports of social gatherings.

"Can't believe I have to say this at all," he tweeted last week. "But here we are. NO CORONA PARTIES. They're illegal, dangerous, and stupid."

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,219

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,577

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    274

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    904,678

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,225,035

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    253,855

     

  • Total DEATHS

    66,502

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres