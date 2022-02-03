‘We Don't Need To Get Married Again’: Nusrat Jaha Puts An End To Marriage Rumours

Last year, Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan welcomed a boy, who she named Yishaan. She had been living with her partner Yash Dasgupta since December 2020, and thus everyone had anticipated that he was her son’s biological father. The rumours were soon confirmed by Nusrat herself. However, she had never said anything about her marital status.

Last week, responding to a journalist Nusrat said, “How do you know that I’m not married?" Now, she has said in an interview that she and Yash ‘don’t need to get married again’.

Nusrat Jahan, in a recent interview, has opened up about her marriage to Yash Das Gupta. In an interview to India Today, Nusrat said, “I don’t know why people were so curious about this. They kept asking me about my wedding date. I mean, what do you expect? That I’ll call everyone up and say, ‘Hey, I’m getting married?’ If so, then your expectations are incorrect."

Nusrat continued, “If I choose not to speak about my personal life, it is my choice. Isn’t it? I think two married people should decide for themselves. If they are happy, what else can anyone do?"

When asked if she and Yash had got married, Nusrat replied, “We don’t need to get married again."

Nusrat had a grand wedding with businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. However, in June 2021, she said that their marriage was void under Indian law since she had not got their marriage registered under the Special Marriage Act. Nusrat gave birth to son Yishaan on 26 August last year. Yash Dasgupta’s name was mentioned as the baby’s father when Nusrat was discharged from Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital in Kolkata. Yash was seen holding her son when the duo left the hospital for home.

Earlier, Yash had also shared an update with the fans regarding Nusrat. He wrote, “For those who are inquiring about Nusrat’s health, mother and child are healthy and feeling well."

Nusrat and Yash have been in a live-in relationship ever since December 2020.

