News18 » Movies
We Enjoy Spending Time Together, Says Tata Sutaria on Dating Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have often been spotted in restaurants. Recently, they were seen together at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party and even at Malaika Arora's Birthday bash.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
Tara Sutaria, currently gearing up for the release of Marjaavaan, is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain. The two were recently spotted together at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali Party and at Malaika Arora’s birthday bash as well.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actress addressed the rumours and said, “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends.”

When she asked whether she is dating him or not, she averted the question by saying, “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company.”

Earlier, she was also linked with her Marjaavaan co-star, Sidharth Malhotra. On this, she said, “Such rumours, not just with Sid, started even before SOTY 2. They are annoying because they’re not true and there is nothing you can say to clarify. Now, I understand this comes with the job, so I take them with a pinch of salt. I got to know Sid because of Marjaavaan. Before that we had only met at parties. We realized that we were neighbours and had so much in common as we are both ex-Students and come from non-filmi families.”

Marjaavaan stars Tara, Siddharth, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The movie releases on November 15, 2019.

