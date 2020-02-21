We Escaped Death By A Whisker, Says Kamal Haasan on Indian 2 Accident

On Thursday a freak accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 claimed the lives of 3 technicians and injured 12 other people. The actor after paying homage to the victims said that he, director Shankar and Kajal Aggarwal escaped death by "a whisker".

“We escaped by a whisker. Four seconds before (the incident), the director (Shankar) and cameraman moved away and I was standing nearer along with the heroine (Kajal Aggarwal),” he told journalists.

The actor-turned-politician also announced an interim compensation of Rs 1 crore to the the kin of the victims and also the injured.

He also said that it is shameful that the technicians were not provided with safe working conditions. “I have been in this industry since my childhood, and this incident has once again proved that there is no safety compliance,” he said.

"We boast about big budget films; there is no point in boasting without providing safety to people working for the movies,” he added. He said that the whole industry should come together to ensure this happens.

The producers of Indian 2 also promised compensation of Rs 2 crores to the victims and injured. “We will take care of all the medical expenses of those injured as well,” said Tamil Kumaran, CEO of Lyca Productions.

According to Times of India, a case has been registered under IPC sections 304(A) (causing death due to negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery) against Lyca Productions, the crane operator and owner. No arrests have been made so far.

