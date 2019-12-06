Take the pledge to vote

We Felt Mamangam Should be Seen by Non-Malayali Audience, So We Dubbed It in Hindi: Mammootty

Mamangam is the first ever Malayalam film that has been dubbed in three different languages -- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:December 6, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Mammootty in a still from Mamangam.

One of the most anticipated films of December will be Mamangam, starring Malayalam megastar Mammootty. It is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam cinema. It is the first ever Malayalam film that has been dubbed in three different languages -- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

At a grand ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Hindi trailer of Mamangam was unveiled. Directed by M Padmakumar, the film is based on the medieval fair called Mamankam, which was celebrated every 12 years between 800 AD and 1755 AD, and will follow the story of a brave warrior (Mammootty) of Malabar and his loyal soldiers.

While interacting with the media in Mumbai, Mammootty spoke about why the makers decided to release the film in Hindi.

"I did two-three films in Hindi but I could not continue for various reasons. But I felt Mamangam should be seen by the non-Malayali audience, too, so we decided to dub it in different South Indian languages and Hindi. It is not just about love, romance or betrayal. There's a philosophy behind it. You can relate the film with several contemporary issues," Mammootty said.

The veteran actor also heavily hinted at a possible sequel to the upcoming magnum opus.

"This epic has been written about in so many books in so many ways. So if you go through the history or these books, you'll definitely get inspired to make a film out of it. You can make minimum 10-15 films out of it. It's such a vast incident. It happened for three centuries. We've already made one and we might make one more in some time,” he said.

He further said that his character in Mamangam is entirely different from what he's done in Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha.

"Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja was the story of a king who fought against the British and it was more about patriotism. Another one was Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha which was a folklore drama. But this is older history and the character is very different," he said.

