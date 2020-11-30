We Fight Only When I Want to Fight: Genelia D'Souza on Her Bond with Husband Riteish Deshmukh

Actors Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh are undoubtedly one of the best couples to have come out from Bollywood. The duo met while shooting their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam and dated for ten years. They tied the knot in February 3, 2012.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Genelia was asked about the secret behind their bond. The actress said that they have been asked that when they were dating, and the years they have been married. She said that they believe in communication, which is lacking in many couples.

Gushing about Riteish, Genelia also said, "I have to complement Riteish for that because he doesn’t make any issue. we don’t fight, we only fight when I want to fight. He won’t get into the nitty-gritty of issues, sometimes I feel I want that to happen because I am a different person. But he lets me be. I think in all of that, we found the rhythm of communication. Initially, we would not communicate our issues at all, but later I wanted that to happen so that we know why we are upset and it doesn’t come back again and those kinds of things help in our relationship." She added that they try and keep the kids involved in their lives, and travel together most times," she said.

She also said that the family maintains a very disciplined lifestyle. The actress said that she cannot explain but feels an ease with Riteish.

On the work front, Genelia was last seen in It's My Life with Harman Baweja. The film had a direct release on television. The remake of Bomarillu was first shot in 2007. The film also stars Nana Patekar and Kapil Sharma.