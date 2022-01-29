‘We Fight Our Own Battles’: Archana Chandhoke, Daughter Slam Trolls

Archana Chandhoke started her career with the show Comedy Time as an anchor. Since then, there has been no turning back for the actress. She even went on to interview superstar Rajinikanth, and that interview gave her new recognition. Archana’s daughter, Zara Vineet, is also following in her mother’s footsteps in cinema. They have been seen in the film Doctor. Besides this film, the mother-daughter duo also runs a YouTube channel named Wow Life. The channel’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that it has more than 7 lakh subscribers.

All was well for Archana until they posted a video. Her recent bathroom tour video was not taken well by some viewers. The actress and her daughter were subjected to a lot of abuse. Archana chose not to stay silent and said that YouTube’s community guidelines do not allow for the propagation of hate.

Archana’s daughter Zara was also horrified by the nuisance she and her mother had to face. Zara shared an Instagram post in which she wrote that she feels clueless about being targeted by trolls. Zara was more disturbed by the fact that many of these haters were women. According to her, if someone doesn’t like them, they can keep that opinion to themselves. She concluded the post with a thank you to everyone who has been supporting them, and tagged her mother in the post.

Zara wrote in the caption, “We’re humans and we fight our own battles too".

Archana was also seen in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10697907/?ref_=tt_cl_t_8

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.