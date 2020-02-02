We Finally Have an Idea For 'Munna Bhai 3', Reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra
The filmmaker said soon after the release of Shikara, which is about exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, he will start working on the next Munna Bhai movie.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra says the team behind the 'Munna Bhai' series has zeroed in on an idea for the third part and are developing it further.
Chopra, who is currently promoting his next directorial venture Shikara, said the franchise, starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, is close to his heart and he wants to start production on the 'threequel' as soon as possible. "I want to make Munnabhai...'. I want to make some fun films. Finally we have something that I want to do," Chopra said in a group interview here.
When asked if the stars of the movie and director Rajkumar Hirani will return for the new installment, Chopra said, "It will definitely be with Sanjay. Hopefully it will be made with all of them. I am going to work on it from February 10."
"We have the correct idea but we have to work on it. I don't know by when it will be made," he added. Directed by Hirani and produced by Chopra, the series chronicles the story of an affable goon - Munna, played by Dutt, and his loyal sidekick Circuit, essayed by Arshad.
The first two projects of the series - Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) - were directed by Hirani. Hirani's last directorial was Sanju, a biopic on Dutt.
