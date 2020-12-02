We Focused On Making Chess Cinematic: The Queen's Gambit' Exec Producer William Horberg

New Delhi: The Queen’s Gambit has emerged as one of the most talked about shows on Netflix but the team was “terrified” and worked hard to make the game of chess cinematic, says series executive producer William Horberg. Breaking down the secret behind some of the most thrilling sequences on the limited series, Horberg said they used a variety of approaches to bring drama to the story about the orphan chess prodigy, Beth Harmon.

We were terrified but fear is a great motivator. Trying to find a way to make the chess cinematic was the focus of much of our preparation. In the writing, that meant giving each game a reason, an emotional context of what the stakes were for Beth,” Horberg told .