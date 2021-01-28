We Had an Absolute Blast Together: Selena Gomez on Working with K-POP Sensation BLACKPINK

In August, 2020, the world witnessed the collaboration between two music sensations, Selena Gomez and K-Pop band BLACKPINK. Five months since it has been released, the song Ice Cream made its way to the top of music charts around the world. The super-hit song even bagged ‘Best Music Video Award’ at 2020 TDY Awards. The catchy lyrics, Ice cream, chillin’, chillin’ spread like a wildfire and the video has garnered more than 480 million views on YouTube.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Selena revealed how her experience with the K-Pop girl band while collaborating for the song Ice Cream was. The singer while talking about her new audience said that it has been a pleasure reaching out to the Korean Music Industry because of how warm and welcoming they have been.

Both Selena and BLACKPINK are signed to the same label, Interscope Records who came up with the brilliant idea. One of the interesting facts about the song is that both had to shoot the music video separately due to Covid restrictions. The band and Selena worked over FaceTime, but that didn’t stop the song from being a hit.

Selena shared that she enjoyed the experience and added that it has been a learning process for her because of the new language. She said that despite their distinct styles along with their energy, both of them fit together perfectly. She further mentioned that the four-member girl band is welcoming and they had an absolute blast while working on the song together.

While talking to The Things, Selena shared that she loved BLACKPINK and their energy but she was sad that they couldn’t meet in person because of the virus.

BLACKPINK members are Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose who, according to The Thing, are all fans of Selena. They think she is a humble person and were charmed by how freely she expressed her opinions that made them think how cool she is.

Ice Cream is the first song by a Korean Girl band to cross 10 million views on YouTube.

Listen to the song here: