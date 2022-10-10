We Have Another Alia Bhatt Doppelganger Here, Watch and Decide for Yourself

Social media users are frequently drawn to celebrity lookalikes and here is another one who resembles our favourite Alia Bhatt. Yes, you read it right, a video has surfaced on the internet that made netizens think of the actress Alia Bhatt and called her chhoti Alia.

A video posted by Roshni Sony from Bengaluru has come to light and we bet Roshni can surely mistake anyone for Alia due to their identical facial expressions, hairstyles, and smiles. She recreated Alia’s famous ivory Gangubai look in one of her videos and performed a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi in another reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Sony (@roshni_ansaari)



This recreation has received over 30,000 views and people have filled the comment section with appreciation.

She also posted a parody clip of herself addressing claims of her resemblance with the actor and wrote, “How do you resemble Alia Bhatt so much?”

This video of hers has received over 3 million views and people are going crazy on her. One of the users said, “Chhoti Alia Bhatt”, while the other said, “Sabke copy aa gaye hai.” One more said, “Copy ho aap pura ka pura.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Sony (@roshni_ansaari)

Previously, social media influencer Celesti Bairagey gained prominence for being Alia Bhatt’s twin. Although she has already been cast in her television debut, according to sources, her followers still refer to her as “Alia Bhatt 2.0.” She claimed that she no longer desired to be labelled.

Top showsha video

“I wouldn’t want to be mistaken for someone else, even before I got the show. My favourite actor is Alia and I really respect her. I feel overwhelmed whenever someone says that I resemble her. It’s fine up to that point. But it becomes a problem when it begins to change your identity. Nobody, in my opinion, wants it.

“If people started referring to me as Rajjo instead of Alia, I would be overjoyed. Because Rajjo, the character she played in her first TV series Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, is who I am and not someone else,” she said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here