We Have Big Plans for Tom Holland, Says Venom Producer on Spider-Man Joining Tom Hardy Led Film

After the first successful spin off of the Spider-Man universe, Venom, won hearts, a second film featuring Tom Hardy as the titular anti-hero is set to return for another venture, confirmed producer Amy Pascal. Speaking to Fandango, Pascal also shed light on how Hardy was the ideal cast for the film and the franchise which will reportedly come out with Venom 2 soon.

Venom released in 2018 and went on to earn over $855 million (nearly 6000 crores) worldwide making it successful film for the studio. The potential sequel was also teased in the first end credits scene of Venom, when Eddie Brock took up journalism and goes to interview an inmate at San Quentin prison, who is a convicted serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson).

Speaking on the success of the first film, Pascal told Fandango (via People.com), "I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can. When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know."

About Tom Holland's Spider-Man joining Hardy in Venom 2 or later, Pascal said that one never knows what might happen. She stressed on Holland's Spider-Man indeed being imagined as the part of the Venom universe when she said, "You never know someday … it might happen. I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen. We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet. We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything."

A possible cross-over will mean a collaboration between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

