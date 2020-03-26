We Have Bigger Concerns: Farah Khan Blasts Privileged Stars for Posting Workout Clips Amid Pandemic

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has slammed "privileged" Bollywood celebrities for posting workout videos during the crucial times of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world.

Without mentioning any specific names, Farah criticised the stars by saying that the people around the world have "bigger concerns" than working out during the ongoing global pandemic.

In a video, which she shared on her official Instagram handle, Farah said, "I have a humble request to all ‘celebrities’ and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis.

"So, please have mercy on us and stop posting your workout videos. And, if you can’t stop then please don’t feel bad, if I unfollow you."

Actress Tabu echoed a similar sentiment as she commented, "Best Farah.. #notguiltyfornotworkingout’. Director Zoya Akhtar said, "You are the best."

Many Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been sharing their workout photos and videos on social media to seemingly trying to improve moral of those staying home in favour of social distancing.

Even though Farah didn't directly mention anyone in the video, it is quite evident that she is clearly not happy with her colleagues.

Meanwhile, this comes a day after Diljit Dosanjh hilariously trolled stars by photoshopping his face to a post which said, "Stop Posting Your Home Workouts,"

