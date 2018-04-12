English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Have Enough Audience: Abhay Deol on Clash of Films at The Box Office
His upcoming film Nanu Ki Jaanu, releasing on April 20, is clashing with movies like Omerta, Daas Dev, High Jack and Beyond the Clouds.
A file photo of Abhay Deol.
Mumbai: Busy promoting his forthcoming film Nanu Ki Jaanu, actor Abhay Deol believes India has enough audience numbers to sustain four to five films releasing on the same day.
Nanu Ki Jaanu, releasing on April 20, is clashing with movies like "Omerta", "Daas Dev", "High Jack" and "Beyond the Clouds".
Asked if this clash will affect his film, Abhay told media persons: "I hope all films do well, and I think it is possible. We have audience numbers. People have awareness about these films, which are releasing on April 20, so if you market your film well then they will go to watch your film, and after that the film will pave its own way through word of mouth.
"Marketing will serve a purpose to bring attention and awareness, and then whether the film will do well depends upon its quality. I believe we have an audience to sustain four to five films at a time."
"Nanu Ki Jaanu" is a love story between a ghost and crook. So, when asked if he believes in ghosts in real life, Abhay said: "I think it exists. I don't have any personal experience with them so it doesn't mean that they don't exist.
"I am sure they exist and I take a neutral stand on these things. It is improper to think that you know all. It's like thinking the universe revolves around the Earth, but it's not that. The Earth revolves around the sun."
Abhay is known for being choosy when it comes to working in films.
Last seen on-screen in "Haapy Bhag Jayegi", which released in 2016, he said: "I have been always choosy about work, but I try not to take long breaks in between my two films. But it happens sometimes especially because I don't work in formula films and films which excite me are being made in less numbers.
"Therefore, it takes so much time between the release of two films. But since last year, I have been busy as I shot for five films and in this year also, I will be shooting for two or three films."
"Nanu Ki Jaanu" is produced by Inbox Pictures, directed by Faraz Haider and written by Manu Rishi Chadha.
