We Have Had Big Stars Being Caught But Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial Very Shocking: Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu feels that many have branded Rhea Chakraborty "the culprit" behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before the court can pass its judgement. Taapsee has been vocal about the "unfair" treatment meted out to Rhea by the press and social media users.

In an interview with India Today, Taapsee talked about why she felt compelled to speaking up for Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and supporting Jaya Bachchan's Parliament speech.

"In this particular case, as I have always maintained, I really didn’t know her at all. I still don’t know her. The only problem I had was the kind of unfair trial that was happening and the kind of judgement that was passed on her. It’s not that before we haven’t had criminals from other industries or people being caught for doing something wrong from other industries. Even in our industry, for that matter. We have had a couple of big stars being caught but the way this girl went through the media trial and physical harassment at some places, it was something very shocking and something I couldn’t hold back. I had to speak up without even knowing anything about her," Taapsee said.

“There are people who support this point of view and there are people who probably have just written her off in their mind before the court or the investigative agencies have given their verdict. They want to force this opinion in everyone’s head. So, I think that is wrong.”

Taapsee also shared her thoughts on veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s speech in the Parliament on Bollywood’s image being "tarnished." Jaya said in the Parliament on Tuesday, “Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry.”

"Hats off to madam. She has just hit the nail on the head. What we couldn't put in words, she has said each and every words so precisely with facts," Taapsee said.