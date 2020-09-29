We Have Lost SP Balasubrahmanyam, It is Not Important What Ajith Kumar Did About It, Says SP Charan

The demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has saddened the nation. However, his son SP Charan has had to deal with some unpleasant questions and rumours at a tumultuous time. Recently, there was a controversy over South superstar Ajith Kumar not attending SPB's funeral. SP Charan said that the actor was a friend of the family and it is not important how he chose to mourn the singer.

At a press conference, he said, “If he wanted to mourn for my father’s demise at his home with his family, let him do that. Now the problem is not if Ajith Kumar had called up or if he had paid a visit. We have lost our father. Fans of my father lost their favourite singer. It is not necessary to talk about what Ajith Kumar did about it. Give us some space as a family to heal from this huge loss”.

Charan had also recently released a video quashing rumours circulating over SPB's hospital bills. He said that the rumours regarding the Tamil Nadu government not helping the family and the amount charged from them was a "big hogwash." He urged people not to give statements without consulting the family.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25 due to Covid-19 complications. He was admitted in MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai, where he received treatment for over 50 days.