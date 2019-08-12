We Have Many More High-Octane Stunts, Says Prabhas on Saaho’s Comparison with Dhoom

Baahubali star Prabhas, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Saaho, says the Sujeeth directorial is very different from Yash Raj Film’s blockbuster Dhoom franchise and they shouldn’t be compared.

"It's completely different from Dhoom. Just because our film has some bike sequences, people are finding similarities. We have many more high-octane stunts," he told Mid-Day, rubbishing people drawing similarities between Saaho and the Dhoom films on Twitter.

"The action sequences required a lot of prep and rehearsals. We worked on the Abu Dhabi chase sequence for almost a year. I needed to support the (vision of) the director and producers who spent a lot of money," Prabhas said, adding that they roped in acclaimed Hollywood action director Kenny Bates—known for his work in films like Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Transformers: Dark of the Moon—so that the audience gets a never-seen-before experience in the theatres.

Prabhas also opened up about how he found it difficult to dub for the film’s Hindi version. "We read and write in Hindi at home, but we don't speak in the language as much. So, it was difficult to dub in Hindi, but I was able to manage it. Shraddha (Kapoor) helped me with it," he said.

Saaho is slated to release on August 30.

