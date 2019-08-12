Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

We Have Many More High-Octane Stunts, Says Prabhas on Saaho’s Comparison with Dhoom

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. It is slated to release on August 30.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
We Have Many More High-Octane Stunts, Says Prabhas on Saaho’s Comparison with Dhoom
Prabhas in a still from Saaho. (Image: Facebook)
Loading...

Baahubali star Prabhas, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Saaho, says the Sujeeth directorial is very different from Yash Raj Film’s blockbuster Dhoom franchise and they shouldn’t be compared.

"It's completely different from Dhoom. Just because our film has some bike sequences, people are finding similarities. We have many more high-octane stunts," he told Mid-Day, rubbishing people drawing similarities between Saaho and the Dhoom films on Twitter.

"The action sequences required a lot of prep and rehearsals. We worked on the Abu Dhabi chase sequence for almost a year. I needed to support the (vision of) the director and producers who spent a lot of money," Prabhas said, adding that they roped in acclaimed Hollywood action director Kenny Bates—known for his work in films like Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Transformers: Dark of the Moon—so that the audience gets a never-seen-before experience in the theatres.

Prabhas also opened up about how he found it difficult to dub for the film’s Hindi version. "We read and write in Hindi at home, but we don't speak in the language as much. So, it was difficult to dub in Hindi, but I was able to manage it. Shraddha (Kapoor) helped me with it," he said.

Saaho is slated to release on August 30.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram