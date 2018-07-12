English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
We Have Many Reasons To Be Proud Indians: Chitrangda Singh
Chitrangda Singh feels a sense of pride in being an Indian.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mumbai : Actress-turned-producer Chitrangda Singh, gearing up for the release of her forthcoming production Soorma, says she feels a sense of pride in being an Indian.
Chitrangda interacted with the media on the sidelines of the fifth edition of NRI of the Year Awards ceremony hosted by ICICI Bank and Times Now here on Wednesday.
"My basic identity is of an Indian. Wherever I travel, people recognise me with face and skin color that I am an Indian, so it feels really proud," she said.
"My father served for the Indian Army, so that patriotic feeling towards the country is much stronger. I think we all are very proud living in India and we have so many reasons to feel proud about it," she added.
Chitrangda was among known names like Mandira Bedi, Samir Kochhar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and Akriti Kakkar, who attended the event here.
On her forthcoming film Soorma, based on the life of former Indian hockey team skipper Sandeep Singh, Chitrangda said: "I am just praying that people like our film and I am feeling really nervous... I have never felt so nervous in my life".
Soorma, directed by Shaad Ali, is releasing on Friday.
