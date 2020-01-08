We Have Messed Up the World, Let's Heal It for Our Children, Says AR Rahman

Music maestro AR Rahman said it's high time people move beyond the confines of caste, colour and religion, and come together in the fight against climate change.

At the trailer launch of director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara, which talks about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley back in the ‘90s, Rahman said people must begin to recognise the effects of more urgent issues that all of the world will have to face.

"I personally think the evolution of human beings is to heal. We don't think about our children and their state. It's important to heal all the wounds of the past, so that there's no ego here. I feel this movie is about healing. It's about getting bad energy out so we can move on. If you look at what Hitler did in Germany, and yet the world moved on and Germany is what it is today," said Rahman when asked about how he expresses himself when there is "so much hate around."

"We're leaving a very hostile environment for our children to even create, unite or make something with collective conscience to go to the next level of humanity. We need to think about natural disasters, global warming, Tsunami and things burning in Australia and America. We've got more of that, do we need this (current situation in the country) also? We need to fight this. We have messed up the world, let's heal it for them," he added.

Rahman further said that there will always be some kind of negative energy or force which will try to create a rift among people but it's extremely important that they don't let that negativity overpower them.

"There are differences-- colour, cultural. It is very important to make movies, do music where people feel that they can relate to it. Unfortunately what happens is, take for example colour- in North industry, we don't see any dark person. Anybody dark is a villain. There are these differences. So, there is an old saying that if the whole world practices one religion then satan comes in between them. If it's a united family, satan can come and split it. If we allow that satan to come in anything can happen. If India becomes one religion, or the world becomes one religion, there will still be separation. Separation is a devil's job. And, devil is actually the absence of light. I feel lack of light is always darkness, not the darkness of colour, but spiritual darkness."

He concluded, "So in my opinion, if you allow the devil to come within you, you will commit suicide because of lack of self-esteem or not being loved. This is again the devil's thought. What if that person was alive he could serve millions of people with his knowledge, experience. I was also a victim, I had suicidal thoughts when I was young and I was thinking if I had died then there wouldn't have been Vande Mataram, Maa Tujhe Salaam or two Oscars for India. So it is very important to not allow that negative satan to come within and split families, cities, villages and nations. This is a time to say that I know it sounds very cheesy and preachy but it is the truth. We need to go beyond the differences and see how we can lift the poor."

