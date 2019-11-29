Take the pledge to vote

We have Pretty Much Followed the Timeline in Panipat, Says Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor said that the film takes place 20 years after Bajirao Mastani and the team is pretty accurate with the chronology of events.

IANS

Updated:November 29, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
We have Pretty Much Followed the Timeline in Panipat, Says Arjun Kapoor
Image courtesy: Arjun Kapoor,Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon/ Twitter

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming period movie Panipat, says the makers have "pretty much" followed the timeline of history in the film.

The actor Arjun was reacting to the several controversies that have erupted over the film, ever since its trailer launched, including one on Thursday evening when reports emerged that Nawabzada Shadab Ali Bahadur, an eighth-generation descendant of Peshwa Baji Rao, has served legal notices to the makers of Panipat over a certain dialogue that Kriti Sanon, who plays Parvati Bai, delivers in the film.

Terming it "highly derogatory", Ali Bahadur said he had written to the Central Board of Film Certification, demanding that the line be removed.

"I am not aware of it so it would be silly on my behalf to speak about it," claimed Arjun, about the latest controversy, over Parvati Bai's line that goes: "Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain (I've heard that whenever the Peshwa goes to the war alone, he returns with a Mastani)."

About the many storms that film has had to face so far, he added, "The only thing I know is our film takes place 20 years after the time of Bajirao Mastani time. So, we have pretty much followed the timeline and there has been an entire film made on Bajirao Mastani. I don't where we could have gone wrong."

The film, which is based on the third battle of Panipat, was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor in 1761, is slated for release on December 6. It also stars Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman.

