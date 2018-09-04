English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Make the Best Suits in India, Sui Dhaaga Star Varun Dhawan Tells Chris Hemsworth; Read His Tweet
Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. His latest tweet is proof.
(Photo: Varun Dhawan-Chris Hemsworth/ Instagram)
Loading...
With the release of Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga just days away, promotions across the country are in full swing. Not only this, athe October star recently took to Twitter as well to promote his upcoming film in a hilarious way.
On Sunday, Varun, who essays the role of Mauji, a tailor in the film, had the best, free-spirited response to Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth when he came across a news report claiming that the Thor star would sport 'Made In India' suits in his upcoming release, Men In Black, a reboot of the popular franchise originally starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.
What happened next was nothing short of filmy moment.
A quick thinking Varun alias Mauji took to the microblogging site and along with an image of the news report he wrote, "Yes hum suit, shirt sab kuch best banata hain @chrishemsworth . We make the best suits here in India (sic)."
WWhat would be interesting is if Chris takes notice of Varun Mauji Dhawan's tweet and responds to it.
To justify his character in the film and to play it to his full potential, Varun his leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his role. Therefore, the actor has been taking tailoring lessons so that everything that he does in the movie looks authentic and convincing.
On the work front, while Chris Hemsworth will reportedly be seen in India-based Netflix drama Dhaka, Varun Dhawan will be seen in multi-starrer film Kalank.
On Sunday, Varun, who essays the role of Mauji, a tailor in the film, had the best, free-spirited response to Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth when he came across a news report claiming that the Thor star would sport 'Made In India' suits in his upcoming release, Men In Black, a reboot of the popular franchise originally starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.
What happened next was nothing short of filmy moment.
A quick thinking Varun alias Mauji took to the microblogging site and along with an image of the news report he wrote, "Yes hum suit, shirt sab kuch best banata hain @chrishemsworth . We make the best suits here in India (sic)."
Yes hum suit, shirt sab kuch best banata hain @chrishemsworth . We make the best suits here in india pic.twitter.com/7JWBEVAAhy— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 2, 2018
WWhat would be interesting is if Chris takes notice of Varun Mauji Dhawan's tweet and responds to it.
To justify his character in the film and to play it to his full potential, Varun his leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his role. Therefore, the actor has been taking tailoring lessons so that everything that he does in the movie looks authentic and convincing.
On the work front, while Chris Hemsworth will reportedly be seen in India-based Netflix drama Dhaka, Varun Dhawan will be seen in multi-starrer film Kalank.
- Chris Hemsworth
- Chris Hemsworth Made in India suits
- Men in Black Chris Hemsworth Made in India suits
- sui dhaaga
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nimrat Kaur on Dating Ravi Shashtri: My Root Canal is Fact, But This is Fiction
- This Motorcycle Runs on Vodka and it Held a Land Speed Record for Three Days
- Ishqbaaz Actress Additi Gupta Gets Engaged in a Hush-Hush Ceremony; See Pics
- Travelogue - Weekend Getaway in Tata Nexon AMT from Delhi to Nainital – The Easy Way
- Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...