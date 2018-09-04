We Make the Best Suits in India, Sui Dhaaga Star Varun Dhawan Tells Chris Hemsworth; Read His Tweet

Yes hum suit, shirt sab kuch best banata hain @chrishemsworth . We make the best suits here in india pic.twitter.com/7JWBEVAAhy — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 2, 2018

With the release of Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga just days away, promotions across the country are in full swing. Not only this, athe October star recently took to Twitter as well to promote his upcoming film in a hilarious way.On Sunday, Varun, who essays the role of Mauji, a tailor in the film, had the best, free-spirited response to Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth when he came across a news report claiming that the Thor star would sport 'Made In India' suits in his upcoming release, Men In Black, a reboot of the popular franchise originally starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.What happened next was nothing short of filmy moment.A quick thinking Varun alias Mauji took to the microblogging site and along with an image of the news report he wrote, "Yes hum suit, shirt sab kuch best banata hain @chrishemsworth . We make the best suits here in India (sic)."WWhat would be interesting is if Chris takes notice of Varun Mauji Dhawan's tweet and responds to it.To justify his character in the film and to play it to his full potential, Varun his leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his role. Therefore, the actor has been taking tailoring lessons so that everything that he does in the movie looks authentic and convincing.On the work front, while Chris Hemsworth will reportedly be seen in India-based Netflix drama Dhaka, Varun Dhawan will be seen in multi-starrer film Kalank.