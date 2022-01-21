‘We Miss You SRK’ Trends as Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Miss His Presence on Twitter Since Aryan Khan’s Case

Shah Rukh Khan fans are surely missing the actor on Twitter and that’s why ‘We Miss You SRK’ has been trending on it since Thursday evening. The actor hasn’t been active on Twitter for the last few months. Shah Rukh Khan’s last tweet is from September 23, a few days after which his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 in a drugs-on-cruise case. After a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai's coastline, NCB kept Aryan Khan in custody and he was granted bail on October 29. Aryan walked out of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on October 30. Throughout his case, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri maintained silence on social media and didn’t post anything on their respective profiles.

Last month, the couple resumed work. Gauri shared a post for one of her projects on December 15, marking her first post in a couple of weeks. Shah Rukh Khan also made a digital appearance at an event of an automobile company.

The 56-year-old actor, earlier this week, thrilled his fans on Instagram after sharing his first post since his son Aryan’s drugs case. The post, which arrived after a gap of four months, is a commercial for a tech brand but fans are just happy to see Shah Rukh back on Instagram.

However, the actor is yet to make an appearance on Twitter. His absence on the social media platform and on the big screen is making his fans sad and disappointed. They began trending ‘We Miss You SRK’ on Twitter since Thursday evening. Sharing photos and videos of the superstar, fans have been expressing their wish to see him on Twitter once again. ‘It's been a longtime SRK since you have tweeting something, interacted with a fan. We really want that KING SRK back. #WeMissYouSRK,’ tweeted a fan while another wrote: ‘We believe in you and will respect your every decision but please come back asap, BOLLYWOOD isn't BOLLYWOOD without you. WE MISS YOU.’

We believe in you and will respect your every decision but please come back asap, BOLLYWOOD isn't BOLLYWOOD without you. WE MISS YOU @iamsrk #WeMissYouSRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1YDywSF3Xy— Troll SRK Haters (@trollsrkhaters5) January 20, 2022

And here are some more tweets shared by fans of Shah Rukh Khan:

#WeMissYouSRK yes shah sir.. waiting for your comeback.3 saal beeth gaye sir.3 saal 2 mahine 3 din @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/yU5YkZvex1— azeez srk (@azeez_srk) January 21, 2022

Please come back King #WeMissYouSRK on Silver screen ❤ We love you @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/OtolZWNHsr— ץ ᏒK (@Srkian_Sayani) January 20, 2022

SRK's last movie came in 2018 and now it's 2022, we don't even have the official announcement for his next one. Plus he is not even active on social media anymore.Really missing @iamsrk so much #WeMissYouSRKpic.twitter.com/WEEn2twiOL — Sohom (@AwaaraHoon) January 20, 2022

If it will take more time to announce your film, take your time sir, we are always with u… but at least sir stay active on social media for us, We are badly Missing your presence @iamsrk#WeMissYouSRK— M. (@moodydamsel_) January 20, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero in 2018. His next films are Pathan with Deepika Padukone and a film with Atlee.

