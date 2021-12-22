'We Need More Films to Show Sacrifices of Freedom Fighters': Bhuj Actor Sharad Kelkar

Actor Sharad Kelkar recently expressed disappointment over how he couldn’t join the Indian Army. Speaking about his film Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sharad said that more films should be made on historical events showing the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. He believes that movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India are eye-openers.

Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Sharad Kelkar as army officer RK Nair, is based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and is streaming on Disney +Hotstar.

while speaking with a media house, Sharad said, “I am fortunate that I have got an opportunity to play the role of an army officer in this film. I feel an immense need to make films on our culture and the remarkable historical events of India. So that the youth of our country can understand the sacrifices of our brave hearts had been done during the freedom struggles.”

“I whole-heartedly respect officers in uniform, I had passed the defence combined exam but couldn’t attend the final interview. Hence because of all this, I was able to play the role of Ram Karan Nair.” Sharad added.

He further said that it is a matter of great pride for him that he worked in three consecutive films with Ajay Devgn. While working with Ajay, he felt at home as he is a great human and an actor.

Sharad adds, “Ajay’s production had offered me this special role of Army officer RK Nair, and I was delighted for this sweet consideration. Bhuj: The Pride Of India will be aired on Star Gold on Sunday 26th December at 8 PM, I hope people will watch this historical story with their families.”

In 2020, Sharad was seen in Tanhaji, starring Ajay Devgn, and was highly praised by fans. Sharad has excelled once again by playing the role of an Army Officer in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.