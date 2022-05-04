'We Need to Learn it': Suhasini Mani Ratnam on Hindi Language Controversy

The controversy over the status of the Hindi language doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Following the Twitter exchanges between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, the debate over the language continues.

Various celebrities and politicians have come forward to take sides. While Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai backed Sudeep, actor Kangana Ranaut supported Ajay. And now, Suhasini Maniratnam has also shared her views on the controversy.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the actor attended a special event at a jewellery shop in Chennai. During the media interaction, when she was asked to comment on the ongoing controversy surrounding Hindi, she said, “Hindi is a good language and we need to learn it. Hindi speakers are good and we have to learn Hindi if we want to speak to them.”

Suhasini said that one should know multiple languages to converse with different people. “All languages are the same and we have to treat all languages equally," she said. Citing an example of the cooks that work at her home, the actor further elaborated, “Those who cook in our house in the morning speak Telugu, and those who cook at night speak Hindi. If we want to talk to them, we have to learn the language. Tamils are also good and they will be happy if we talk to them in Tamil.”

Apart from the language war, talking about the popularity of the South Indian films in all regions, Suhasini said that Tamil and Malayalam films are excellent in quality; Telugu films are great, and Kannada films are progressing beyond our imagination.

