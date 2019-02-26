English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Need to Step Up for Trans People Because They are Under Attack: Ellen Page
Actress Ellen Page says it's time to "step up" to support transgender people.
Image courtesy: Ellen Page/ Instagram
Loading...
Actress Ellen Page says it's time to "step up" to support transgender people.
"We need to realise that a lot of the most marginalised people in our community have been left behind. We need to step up for trans people because they are under attack," Page, who is married to Canadian dancer Emma Portner, told Gay Times magazine.
The "Juno" star decided to speak out after lesbian tennis player Martina Navratilova was fired from a Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) charity last week for making transphobic comments against transgender female athletes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"A man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organisation is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies," Navratilova said.
Responding to those comments, Page slammed the sporting star for letting history repeat itself, as she branded Navratilova's words as "demonising and dehumanising".
"It's not like people didn't use the same arguments for lesbian, gay and bisexual people, but people are also using that rhetoric to make trans people seem like predators. It's demonising and dehumanising. It's deplorable. In regards to those conversations in the UK, and the treatment and attack on trans rights in the US, it's utterly cruel," she said.
"We need to realise that a lot of the most marginalised people in our community have been left behind. We need to step up for trans people because they are under attack," Page, who is married to Canadian dancer Emma Portner, told Gay Times magazine.
The "Juno" star decided to speak out after lesbian tennis player Martina Navratilova was fired from a Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) charity last week for making transphobic comments against transgender female athletes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"A man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organisation is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies," Navratilova said.
Responding to those comments, Page slammed the sporting star for letting history repeat itself, as she branded Navratilova's words as "demonising and dehumanising".
"It's not like people didn't use the same arguments for lesbian, gay and bisexual people, but people are also using that rhetoric to make trans people seem like predators. It's demonising and dehumanising. It's deplorable. In regards to those conversations in the UK, and the treatment and attack on trans rights in the US, it's utterly cruel," she said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mobbed, Fan Drags Him by Neck to Get a Picture
- Spotify to Delay India Launch After Being Sued by Warner Music; is it For Leverage Ahead of Contract Renewals?
- Rami Malek Slips Off the Steps at The Oscars, Paramedics Come to Best Actor's Assistance
- World Cup Won't Define me as a Cricketer: de Villiers
- Tata Altroz is the Official Name of the Upcoming 45X (codename) Premium Hatchback
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results