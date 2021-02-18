We Needed This Correction As Bollywood was Pretty One-sided: Shreyas Talpade on OTT Boom

The pandemic has been harsh on all industries across the world. Many people lost their jobs and businesses suffered huge losses due to the coronavirus situation. The entertainment industry is no different, it too faced a severe hit. However, in a recent interview, actor Shreyas Talpade revealed that because of the COVID-19, there were many learnings for the industry. He mentioned that because of this situation, the OTT space has now become a place where people can put out exciting content.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Shreyas spoke about the changes that he is seeing in Bollywood. He emphasised that there has been a much-needed change in the mindset of people. He further went on to say that the industry in the past was unfair and one-sided, but now there is an "equal playing field for all".

“We needed this correction to happen. Somewhere I feel happy that this correction took place because it was getting a little chaotic out there in Bollywood. It was not fair, it was pretty one-sided… a lot of things. So this correction was necessary. From here on we pretty much have an equal playing field all of us. Things are looking bright, amazing, and exciting,” he says.

On the work front, Shreyas has a packed 2021. He mentioned that two of his films with Mahesh Manjrekar will soon be released. Apart from that, he also has a series and a couple of Hindi movie offers. Moreover, the actor also revealed that he is also going to produce a Marathi film this year.