Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

We Only Spoke About Game of Thrones: Kylie Jenner Clears the Air with Alex Rodriguez

Kylie Jenner put the matter to rest with Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez, who reportedly said "Kylie was talking about how rich she is," while addressing their Met Ball meeting.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
We Only Spoke About Game of Thrones: Kylie Jenner Clears the Air with Alex Rodriguez
Image of Kylie Jenner, Alex Rodriguez, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Founder-owner of the renowned Kylie Cosmetics, businesswoman and reality TV star Kylie Jenner cleared the air with singer Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez on Twitter after they met at this year’s Met Ball, where Rodriguez reportedly called Jenner "rich".

As quoted by dailytelegraph.com, Rodriguez, who met with Jenner and the likes of Hollywood actor Idris Elba, his wife Sabrina Dhowre, Henry Golding, TV celebrity Kendall Jenner and others during the event, said, "We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."

Rodriguez's statement about Kylie Jenner made it to the headlines of several publications, forcing the latter to respond in the matter on social media. She tried to clear the air by writing, "Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones (sic)."

Responding to Jenner's tweet, Rodriguez seemingly backtracked from his statement and wrote, "OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove (sic)."

Jenner, in March, was declared the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, when she beat Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, to achieve the momentous feat that people thought was too-marvelous-to-be-beaten when Zuckerberg did it at the age of 23.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram