We Only Spoke About Game of Thrones: Kylie Jenner Clears the Air with Alex Rodriguez

Founder-owner of the renowned Kylie Cosmetics, businesswoman and reality TV star Kylie Jenner cleared the air with singer Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez on Twitter after they met at this year’s Met Ball, where Rodriguez reportedly called Jenner "rich".

As quoted by dailytelegraph.com, Rodriguez, who met with Jenner and the likes of Hollywood actor Idris Elba, his wife Sabrina Dhowre, Henry Golding, TV celebrity Kendall Jenner and others during the event, said, "We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."

Rodriguez's statement about Kylie Jenner made it to the headlines of several publications, forcing the latter to respond in the matter on social media. She tried to clear the air by writing, "Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones (sic)."

Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones ‍♀️‍♀️ https://t.co/EnItnYlq0R — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 25, 2019

Responding to Jenner's tweet, Rodriguez seemingly backtracked from his statement and wrote, "OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove (sic)."

OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove https://t.co/WjhoBMWeq6 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 26, 2019

Jenner, in March, was declared the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, when she beat Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, to achieve the momentous feat that people thought was too-marvelous-to-be-beaten when Zuckerberg did it at the age of 23.

